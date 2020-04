April 20 (Reuters) - United Airlines said on Monday it expects to report a pretax loss of about $2.1 billion in the first quarter, hurt by a sharp drop in travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. carrier said it expects to borrow up to about $4.5 billion from the U.S. Treasury Department for a term of up to five years. (bit.ly/2RT2r9h) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)