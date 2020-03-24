Gambling firm 888 warns of profit hit from virus-related sports disruptions

March 24 (Reuters) - Online gambling firm 888 Holdings said on Tuesday its 2020 core profit could be impacted by high single-digit millions of dollars if the global sporting events continued to be disrupted until September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company also said more people were playing casino and poker, with its customer facing business recording a 20% jump in customer acquisition year to date, as they remained holed up in their homes because of the fast-spreading virus. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)