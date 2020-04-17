Primark owner AB Foods accesses UK govt funding to get through coronavirus crisis

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Primark owner Associated British Foods has received confirmation that it is eligible to access funding under the UK government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility to help it through the coronavirus crisis, it said on Friday.

Due to the pandemic all of Primark’s 376 stores in 12 countries have been closed since March 22, representing a loss of 650 million pounds ($811 million) of net sales per month. ($1 = 0.8015 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)