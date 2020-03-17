Truckmaker Volvo to temparily halt production at plants in Gothenburg, Ghent

STOCKHOLM, March 17 (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo has decided to temporarily halt production at its plants in Tuve, Gothenburg and Ghent, Belgium due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The news comes after Volvo late on Monday said the virus outbreak may lead to a material negative financial impact from mid-March, citing possible supply chain disruptions and workforce shortages in production.

“We are in an industrial system depending on many things, and we see that this will have an effect on the production in Tuve starting next Monday, spokesman Claes Eliasson told Reuters on Tuesday.

Eliasson said production would stop for 15 days or until further notice.

Volvo subsidiary Renault Trucks had said on Monday it would temporarily close its four plants in France, “to protect its employees and contribute to the measures requested by the French government to limit the (virus’) spread”. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)