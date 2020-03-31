MEDIA-ABB tests staff in Switzerland for coronavirus

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering company ABB confirmed it is testing some of its staff in Switzerland for coronavirus infections, following a Tages-Anzeiger newspaper report on Tuesday.

The company, which on Monday gave a profit warning after being hit by fallout from the virus and lower oil prices, has introduced mass tests for workers, the paper said, without citing sources.

ABB declined to say how many tests it has carried out or if senior executives had been tested as a precaution, but the company which employs 6,000 people in Switzerland has already conducted several hundred tests, the paper added.

“In Switzerland ABB tests for specific symptoms in order to provide rapid clarification in suspicious cases and to protect and support its employees,” a company spokesman said.

“This may also include, as a precautionary measure, testing other employees who work in the vicinity of an employee with symptoms, despite compliance with the distance rules.” (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)