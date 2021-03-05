Abbott's test to distinguish coronavirus and flu viruses gets U.S. authorization

March 5 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for its molecular test to detect and distinguish the coronavirus and two types of flu viruses in a single test.

The test, Alinity m Resp-4-Plex, is an important tool because these viruses have similar symptoms but require different treatment approaches, the company said. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)