Abbott says ID NOW COVID-19 rapid test shows high sensitivity in study

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday its ID NOW COVID-19 rapid test showed 96.2% sensitivity and 99.5% specificity compared to lab-based molecular PCR tests, according to interim data from a study.

The results confirm the data submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March for emergency use authorization, the medical device maker said. (refini.tv/2GLCVA4) (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)