U.S. appeals court lets Texas curb medication abortions during pandemic

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday allowed Texas to enforce curbs on medication-induced abortions as part of the Republican-governed state’s restrictions aimed at postponing medical procedures not deemed urgent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out a federal judge’s order blocking the state from applying restrictions to abortions induced through medication. The court’s action came one week after it had allowed the judge’s order to take effect. (Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York and Lawrence Hurley in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham)