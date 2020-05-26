UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Absa warns H1 profit likely to drop more than 20%

* Absa says coronavirus crisis had substantial impact in April

* Forecasts H1 profits will fall by over 20%

* Bad debts doubled in first four months

* Shares slip, but recover to stand 2% higher (Adds details, shares)

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa said on Tuesday it expected its first-half profits to fall by more than 20%, with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak already causing bad debts to double.

Absa, one of South Africa’s big four banks and previously owned by Barclays, has been on a drive to win back market share lost under its former parent, including by increasing lending.

That strategy was just starting to gain traction when the pandemic hit, dealing a substantial blow to performance in the first four months of the year, mainly in April, Absa said.

Its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - would likely be at least 20% lower in the six months to June 30 than the 920 cents it reported in the same period last year, it said, adding it would give more specific guidance at a later date.

“We are reviewing the group’s medium-term financial targets and will update the market when there is greater certainty in the macroeconomic outlook,” it continued, adding a dividend for 2020 was unlikely.

Credit impairments had doubled during the first four months of the year, the bank said, with its credit loss ratio similar to the 1.7% it saw during the financial crisis in 2009.

Absa forecast its return on equity would decline substantially in 2020 from 15.8% last year.

It added, however, that while its common equity tier one capital ratio - a key measure of financial strength - may fall below its target range of 11-12%, stress testing suggested it would remain well above regulatory requirements.

Absa’s shares, which initially lost earlier gains following the announcement, were back up 2.27% by 1217 GMT. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Promit Mukherjee and Mark Potter)