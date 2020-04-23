Asian Development Bank approves $1.5 bln loan for Indonesia's virus response

JAKARTA, April 23 (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank announced on Thursday a $1.5 billion financing to support the Indonesian government’s efforts to handle impacts from the new coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

“ADB’s budget support will help the government address the challenges posed by COVID-19, with a strong focus on the poor and vulnerable, including women,” ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said in a statement.

The funding is part its rescue package of $20 billion to help developing countries in Asia facing health and economy effects of the pandemic. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Toby Chopra)