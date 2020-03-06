Coronavirus could cut global growth by 0.1% to 0.4%, ADB says

MANILA, March 6 (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Friday the coronavirus outbreak is set to trim global and developing Asia’s economic growth this year.

The outbreak could slash global gross domestic product by 0.1 to 0.4% while economic growth in China and developing Asia, excluding China, could be trimmed by 0.3 to 1.7% and 0.2 to 0.5%, respectively, the ADB said in an analysis that outlined best and worst case scenarios.