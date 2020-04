April 21 (Reuters) - Insurer Admiral said on Tuesday it will return 110 million pounds ($136.43 million) to car and van policyholders who have heeded government advice to stay home and drive less during Britain’s coronavirus lockdown.

The company said a refund of 25 pounds will be given to all customers for each car and van covered as at April 20, which amounts to a total of 4.4 million vehicles. ($1 = 0.8063 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, editing by Sinead Cruise)