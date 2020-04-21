UPDATE 2-Insurer Admiral offers refunds to customers as roads empty due to lockdown

* To return 110 million pounds to policyholders during lockdown

* Customers to receive 25 pounds for each van or car covered

* Fewer cars on road expected to result in fewer claims (Adds Hastings’ comment, analyst quote, updates share moves)

By Muvija M and Sinead Cruise

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Insurer Admiral said on Tuesday it will return 110 million pounds ($136.43 million) to car and van policyholders who they hope have heeded government advice to stay home and drive less during Britain’s coronavirus lockdown.

The company said a refund of 25 pounds will be given to all customers for each car and van covered as at April 20, a total of 4.4 million vehicles.

Admiral said it was making the refund because there have been fewer cars on the road since Britain’s lockdown began on March 23 and it expected this to result in fewer claims.

The refund will be automatically credited to customers by the end of May.

“Admiral’s intention is to return estimated savings to its customers rather than benefit from reduced driving during the lockdown,” the company said in a statement.

Separately, Admiral said it would also set aside an additional 80 million pounds to support National Health Service (NHS) staff and reduce prices for customers facing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.

The company is also waiving excess fees for NHS or emergency service workers and guaranteeing cover for customers using their vehicle to transport people, deliver medical supplies and equipment, or take items to people who are self-isolating.

The combined initiatives in total are equivalent to roughly a month’s premium income, or a third of its 2019 profits.

Admiral shares were trading 3.1% higher at 1514 GMT, compared with a 2.6% fall in the FTSE 100.

“Management might have thought that, in order to continue paying dividends, it must be seen to be first considering its clients – hence the premium return,” analysts at KBW said in a note, adding that other insurers could be forced to follow suit.

Admiral’s dividend payout is an important source of income for employees who were also substantial shareholders.

A spokesperson for Admiral rival Hastings said it has also passed on a number of benefits to customers, including price reductions and fee waivers, as well as financial support for those customers suffering difficulties meeting payments.

The cost of such benefits was in multiple millions of pounds, the company said, without disclosing the exact figure. ($1 = 0.8063 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru and Sinead Cruise in London; Editing by Tom Wilson, Kirsten Donovan)