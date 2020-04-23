CORRECTED-Paris airport operator sees gradual air traffic recovery from June onwards

(Corrects lede to say 44.5 mln passengers, removes reference to currency)

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - Paris airport operator ADP said it expects a gradual recovery in air traffic starting from June, after the coronavirus shutdown slashed first-quarter passenger numbers by 10.1% to 44.5 million.

Revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to 911 million euros, the operator of Paris Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports said on Thursday. The company declined to give guidance for the full year and said it planned to scrap the portion of its 2019 dividend not already granted to shareholders.

ADP said it had liquidity of 1.4 billion euros as of March 31 and expected no financing difficulties in the medium-to-long term. The group is taking steps to cut operating costs by 270 million euros this year.