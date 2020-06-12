Spain's air traffic down 98.9% in May year-on-year, Aena says

MADRID, June 12 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic plummeted 98.9% in May compared to the same month last year, Spanish airport operator Aena said on Friday, citing the strict travel restrictions Spain’s government imposed during its coronavirus-induced state of emergency.

May marked Spain’s second full month in lockdown, which the country declared on March 14, becoming one of Europe’s toughest. Authorities have eased restrictions over the past few weeks, but foreign travelers are still required to submit to a 14-day quarantine after landing in the country.

Closed borders already brought passenger traffic down to just 1% of its 2019 levels in April, a blow to the tourism-dependent country.

Aena added air freight traffic had dropped by 47.3% in May compared to the same month last year. (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette, Editing by Inti Landauro and Robin Emmott)