Market News
July 7, 2020 / 3:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

African economies could shrink 3.4% this year, rebound in 2021 -AfDB

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 7 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) forecast on Tuesday that the continent’s economies will contract by 3.4% in 2020 if the pandemic continues into the second half of the year, compared to a pre-COVID-19 projection for growth of 3.9%.

A partial V-shaped recovery should see gross domestic product growth of between 2.4% and 3% in 2021, the Abidjan-based bank said in a revision of its African Economic Outlook which was originally published before the pandemic.

Reporting by Joe Bavier Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below