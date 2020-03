NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacterers has cancelled its annual meeting because of coronavirus concerns, the latest conference to be scrapped as the global outbreak of the virus spreads across the United States.

The conference, scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas, at the end of the month, was one of the largest conferences in the United States to bring together oil refining industry officials and chief executives. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)