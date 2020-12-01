U.S. refining industry trade group sets in-person spring 2021 meeting

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, a top U.S. oil refining industry trade group, will hold its annual conference early next year in-person, one of the first to do so after the coronavirus pandemic sent conferences to virtual meetings.

The conference will take place April 11-13 in San Antonio, Texas. The group will implement a number of safety precautions for onsite attendees and provide virtual options for those who do not wish to attend in person, it said on Tuesday.

“We are confident that within the next few months there will be meaningful progress in the fight against COVID,” the group said in a “Save the Date” email.

AFPM’s annual meeting, like other industry conferences, tend to have seminars during the day in hotel ballrooms, followed by company-sponsored parties at night, where attendees pack bars or venues to network.

AFPM this year canceled its March annual meeting that was scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas adding to scores of events that were scrapped as the coronavirus started to spread in the United States.