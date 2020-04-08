AfDB announces $10 bln COVID-19 response facility - statement

JOHANNESBURG, April 8 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) announced a $10 billion COVID-19 response facility on Wednesday aimed at helping the continent confront the pandemic, which is already wreaking havoc on the region’s economies.

In a statement, the Abidjan-based bank said the emergency credit facility includes $5.5 billion for sovereign operations in AfDB countries and $3.1 billion under the African Development Fund, the bank’s concessional arm, for fragile countries.

It will provide an additional $1.35 billion for private sector operations. (Reporting by Joe Bavier Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)