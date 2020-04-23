African airlines could lose $6 bln in passenger revenue in 2020 -IATA

NAIROBI, April 23 (Reuters) - African airlines could lose $6 billion in passenger revenue in 2020, the International Air Transport Association said on Thursday, as flight restrictions due to the novel coronavirus hit the sector on the continent.

“We have not seen the desired help announced for African airlines so far,” said Muhammad Al Bakri, IATA’s regional vice president for Africa and the Middle East.

“The longer we wait, the more risk we would be exposed to,” he added in a teleconference with reporters. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed; editing by Jason Neely)