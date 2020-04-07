Bonds News
April 7, 2020 / 6:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China must step up on Africa debt relief - Ghana finance minister

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 7 (Reuters) - China must do more to help ease the debt burden of African countries facing economic calamity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Ghana’s finance minister said.

Speaking with the Center for Global Development, Ken Ofori-Atta said Europe may also need to offer special drawing rights - a form of foreign exchange reserves managed by the International Monetary Fund - to shield Africa from commercial debt defaults. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below