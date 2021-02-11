Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Africa CDC says in talks with Johnson & Johnson on supply of more vaccines

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The African Union’s disease control body is in discussions with Johnson & Johnson for the supply of more COVID-19 vaccine doses, its director John Nkengasong said on Thursday.

Nkengasong added that the body was not expecting a delay to vaccination in Africa after a trial showed AstraZeneca’s vaccine offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the 501Y.V2 variant dominant in South Africa. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Emma Rumney; Editing by Alison Williams)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up