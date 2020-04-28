Healthcare
April 28, 2020 / 2:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

African free trade deal postponed due to coronavirus - AfCFTA Sec Gen

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 28 (Reuters) - The implementation of a mammoth African free trade agreement will not begin on July 1 as planned due to disruptions caused by the new coronavirus, a key official said on Tuesday.

“It is obviously not possible to commence trade as we had intended on 1 July under the current circumstances,” Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area said during a conference call.

The continental free-trade zone would, if successful, create a $3.4 trillion economic bloc with 1.3 billion people across Africa. (Reporting By Libby George and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Catherine Evans)

