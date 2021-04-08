Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

African Union drops plans to buy Covid-19 vaccines from SSI, pivots to J&J

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 8 (Reuters) - The African Union has dropped plans to buy Covid-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India and is exploring options with Johnson & Johnson, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention told reporters on Thursday.

The institute will still supply the AstraZeneca vaccine to Africa through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, said Dr John Nkengasong, but the African Union would seek additional supplies from Johnson & Johnson. (Reporting by Maggie Fick; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Alex Richardson)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up