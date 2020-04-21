UAE urges against food export restrictions at G20 agricultural meeting

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Food Security urged countries to work together to maintain global food supply chains as coronavirus lockdowns disrupt the food and agriculture industry.

“It is also incumbent upon us to follow the recommendations of specialised international bodies, including the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation as much as possible, who recommend avoiding restricting food exports,” Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri said at a virtual meeting of agriculture and food ministers of the Group of 20. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alex Richardson)