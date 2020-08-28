China-backed AIIB approves $100 mln loan to Bangladesh to fight COVID-19

BEIJING, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Friday it would lend $100 million to Bangladesh to help the country deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project will be co-financed by the World Bank and aims to increase the country’s testing, tracing and treatment capacity, as well as its pandemic preparedness, according to a statement by the AIIB.

The loan is part of AIIB's $13 billion funding facility to help public and private sectors fight the pandemic. The bank had already loaned Bangladesh $250 million through this facility in May. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.) (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)