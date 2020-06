DUBAI, June 3 (Reuters) - Air Arabia, the only listed carrier in the United Arab Emirates, has made further job cuts due to the business impact of COVID-19, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Sharjah-based airline, which has about 2,000 employees, did not say how many employees had been affected by the latest cuts. It laid off 57 employees in May. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)