Company News
March 30, 2020 / 8:58 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Air Canada to furlough employees as coronavirus slams industry

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Monday it will cut second quarter capacity by 85%-90%, place about 15,200 unionized employees off duty and furlough about 1,300 managers as the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on global travel and aviation.

The airline said it is drawing down about $1 billion in credit to bolster liquidity while senior executives will forgo between 25%-50% of their salary and board members agreed to a 25% cut. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
