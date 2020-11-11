KLM CEO Elbers says airline sees some form of recovery in 2021

AMSTERDAM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The chief executive of KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said on Wednesday he expects “some form” of recovery in 2021, but the short term outlook for a recovery in passenger traffic remains weak amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We expect some form of recovery, both on the European network side as well as the intercontinental side,” Pieter Elbers said during a live-streamed interview with Centre for Aviation.

Elbers said the company is currently operating at 40-50% of capacity. On Oct. 30 parent Air France reported a third quarter loss of 1.05 bln euros (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)