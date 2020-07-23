KLM to increase number of flights through October

AMSTERDAM, July 23 (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch division of Air France-KLM, said on Thursday it intended to increase the number of destinations and flights it operates in the coming three months, as it restores routes that were suspended at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Capacity in flights and seats, however, is still far below the level before COVID-19,” the company said in a statement.

KLM said it would expand the number of European destinations to 91 for the next three months, up from 72 in July. It plans 10,000 flights globally in August 2020, down from 19,000 in August 2019. (Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)