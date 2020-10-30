KLM calls on unions to agree to wage freeze to ensure bailout

AMSTERDAM, Oct 30 (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France on Friday called on its unions to accept a freeze on wage increases through 2025 as part of ongoing efforts to secure the company’s future amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Friday the Dutch government said it would withhold payments from the 3.4 billlion euro bailout package KLM is due to receive unless the company adjusts its restructuring plan to include the freezes. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Evans)