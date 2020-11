AMSTERDAM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Pilots at KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France, on Tuesday agreed to government wage demands, clearing the way for the airline to receive badly needed state support.

“The path is now clear for (Finance Minister Wopke) Hoekstra to determine whether the demands have been met” to receive 3.4 billion euros in government-backed support, KLM said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch Editing by David Goodman )