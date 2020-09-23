Air France's KLM puts plans to increase flights on hold

AMSTERDAM, Sept 23 (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France-KLM said on Wednesday it would continue to fly a restricted schedule during the winter months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it would operate at only about 55% of capacity during November.

Travel warnings in Britain, France and Spain had meant it had to put plans to increase flights on hold, KLM said.

“The quarantine rules in the United Kingdom have had a particularly marked impact on KLM’s network,” it said. (Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)