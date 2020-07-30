Dutch airline KLM to lay of 1,100 -NOS

AMSTERDAM, July 30 (Reuters) - The Dutch subsidiary of Air France-KLM will lay off 1,100 workers as part of a restructuring after the coronavirus crisis, national broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the company’s plans.

Earlier on Thursday Air France reported a 2.61 billion euro loss for the second quarter and said 2,000 KLM workers had accepted a voluntary redundancy package. KLM employed 33,000 before the epidemic began.