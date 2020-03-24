France: closely monitoring Air France KLM, nationalisation not only option

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that the government was closely monitoring the situation at Air France KLM, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, and that nationalisation was not the only option.

“There are possibilities other than a nationalisation in order to support Air France KLM,” Le Maire told reporters.

Le Maire added that France’s economic contraction would be much worse than the -1% that had been expected earlier this month.