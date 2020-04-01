Healthcare
KLM CEO says not working on Air France break-up - RTL

AMSTERDAM, April 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of airline KLM said on Wednesday the Dutch company is not considering a break with its parent, Air France-KLM, as the company attempts to cope with financial consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are not working on disentanglement scenarios,” broadcaster RTL quoted CEO Pieter Elbers as saying on a call with journalists. “We’re working on financing.”

The Dutch finance ministry is in talks with KLM about financial support. Elbers said on Wednesday a capital injection by the state is one possibility. (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

