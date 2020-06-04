Air New Zealand set to boost domestic capacity to 55% of normal levels

SYDNEY, June 4 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd said on Thursday it would boost its domestic capacity to 55% of pre-pandemic levels during July and August as restrictions ease and travel demand increases.

“We’ve been encouraged by demand from leisure travellers recently and we’re also expecting demand for business travel to continue to build,” Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr said in a statement.

“As a result, we have been working to add more flying to our domestic schedule from next month and this includes additional services for the July school holidays.”

Air New Zealand had resumed 20% of its usual domestic capacity when a lockdown ended in May. (Reporting by Jamie Freed Editing by Shri Navaratnam)