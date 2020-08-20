Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 20, 2020 / 12:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Airbnb bans parties at sites listed on its platform in COVID-19 fight

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc on Thursday imposed an indefinite global ban on all parties and events at places listed on its platform as it tries to enforce social-distancing norms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Instituting a global ban on parties and events is in the best interest of public health," Airbnb said in a statement here adding that the party ban applies to all future bookings.

The new rules include a cap on occupancy at 16. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

