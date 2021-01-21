Airbus slows A320 ramp-up on weaker market outlook

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Airbus has slowed a planned ramping up of production of its A320 aircraft family, the European planemaker said on Thursday, as the coronavirus crisis drags on and takes an increasing toll on its airline clients.

Output of the single-aisle jets will be increased from 40 a month to 43 in the third quarter and 45 at the end of 2021, instead of the previous target rate of 47 by July, Airbus said in a statement. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )