Air France working with government to help repatriate French, European travellers

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - Air France said on Thursday that it was working closely with the French government to help repatriate French and European nationals abroad who might be stranded as a result of transport link closures prompted by the coronavirus.

“Air France is working in close collaboration with the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassies to identify the repatriation needs of French and European nationals and to implement additional transport solutions at specific fares as quickly as possible,” the airline said in a statement.

“Air France teams are fully mobilised and are doing all they can to assist French and European nationals at this difficult time,” it said.