France considering bailout for Air France-KLM - Les Echos

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - The French government is considering bailing out Air France-KLM with a capital injection to help it weather falling revenues due to the impact of the coronavirus on its business, Les Echos reported on Saturday.

Citing a source close to the matter, the daily newspaper said that French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Air France-KLM chief executive Benjamin Smith had spoken on Friday to discuss measures that the government could take to support the airline. (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose)