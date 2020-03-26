Malaysia's AirAsia temporarily suspends some international, domestic flights

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd has suspended some of its international and domestic flights, it said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Its India, Philippines and local units are suspending all flights for certain periods, while its Thai and Indonesian units are reducing flight frequencies.

The group said it is prepared to reinstate services as soon as the situation improves, subject to regulatory approvals.

Its long-haul arm AirAsia X Bhd said in a separate statement it was temporarily hibernating most of its aircraft at its Kuala Lumpur hub from March 28 to May 31, citing border restrictions linked to the coronavirus spread. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Jan Harvey)