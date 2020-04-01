Swedish airline BRA cancels all flights April 6-May 31

STOCKHOLM, April 1 (Reuters) - Swedish airline BRA said on Wednesday it was pausing all traffic as demand had ground to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Privately held BRA said on its website it was cancelling all flights between April 6 and May 31.

“With the government’s and the Public Health Authority’s strong call for the Swedish population not to travel within the country, we have no customers left that fly with us and we therefore need to further adapt our traffic to the new conditions,” it said.