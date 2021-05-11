Outlook for air cargo remains positive - IATA head

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - The head of global airline industry body IATA said that the outlook for cargo remains positive and demand was likely to be strong this year, as the air freight business continues to be the one bright spot in aviation during the pandemic.

“The outlook for cargo remains positive,” Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general, told an online briefing on Tuesday. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Sarah Young; editing by William James)