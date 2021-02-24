Outlook for airlines deteriorating in 2021 -IATA

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Global airline industry body IATA warned that the outlook for airlines had weakened since its December forecasts, and due to tightening travel restrictions it now expected the industry to still be bleeding cash by the fourth quarter of this year.

IATA raised its forecast for total airline cash burn for 2021 to between $75 billion to $95 billion, up from the $48 billion it had forecasted in December.