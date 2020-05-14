House Democrat wants U.S. airlines to cap seating because of coronavirus

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - The chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Thursday urged U.S. airlines to maintain at least one seat between all passengers and cap seating at 67% of capacity on narrow-body airplanes to address the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to a group representing major airlines including Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, Representative Peter DeFazio said airlines should “leave at least one seat-width of spacing between passengers and to dynamically adjust fares as needed to account for the effect on load factors.”

The airlines and their trade group did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)