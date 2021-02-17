Ryanair to appeal EU court rulings on Air France, SAS state aid

DUBLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Ryanair on Wednesday said it will take its fight against state subsidies for airlines to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

“We hope that the Court of Justice will overturn the European Commission’s approvals of the French and Swedish schemes, to give airlines and consumers a glimmer of hope,” it said in a statement.

Ryanair on Wednesday lost its fight against state aid granted to rivals Air France and SAS via national schemes after Europe’s second-top court backed EU competition regulators who had allowed the support under loosened rules. (Reporting by Graham Fahy; editing by Jason Neely)