United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

Dec 9 (Reuters) - United Airlines and Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday they will scrap change fees for international tickets purchased in the U.S., joining rival American Airlines’ move, in a bid to revive demand for overseas travel.

Chicago-based United said it has scrapped change fees for international bookings through the year end and plans to further extend the policy, while also eliminating change fees on basic economy tickets purchased through March 31 next year.

Delta said it has permanently done away with change fees for international travel, and is also extending a waiver of change fees for all tickets purchased through March 30.

Major U.S. airlines began implementing temporary change fee waivers this year to tide over the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Airlines last month said it will eliminate change fees for first class, business class, premium economy and main cabin tickets for all long-haul international flights. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago)