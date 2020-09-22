Airlines call for COVID-19 tests before all international flights

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) queue at the check-in counters of Emirates airline, in Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

PARIS (Reuters) - Global airlines on Tuesday called for pre-departure COVID-19 testing for all international flights to replace the quarantines and other restrictions blamed by the industry for exacerbating the travel slump.

Rapid and affordable tests that can be administered by non-medical staff are expected to become available in “coming weeks” and should be rolled out under globally agreed standards, the head of the International Air Transport Association said during an online media briefing.

“We don’t see any alternative solution that would be less challenging or more effective,” IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said.