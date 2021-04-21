Airlines cut global traffic forecast on recovery setbacks

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Air traffic will recover more slowly than previously expected from the COVID-19 pandemic, as vaccination delays and government “risk aversion” slows market opening, global airlines body IATA said on Wednesday.

Global traffic this year will amount to 43% of pre-crisis levels based on passenger numbers and distance flown, the International Air Transport Association said, below the 51% it had forecast late last year. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by David Evans)